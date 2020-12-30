Dozens killed and wounded in Aden International Airport attack in Yemen

According to the regional news sources, at least 27 people were killed and dozens were injured in the attack on Aden International Airport in Yemen.

An explosion and automatic gunfire erupted as Yemeni new government’s plane landed at Aden International Airport. Local footage shows the chaotic scenes that resulted.

At least five people were killed and dozens more were injured by the explosion. Footage from the Dubai-based Al-Hadath TV channel captured the incident as it was occurring. As people were peacefully leaving the plane via an airstair, a crowd gathered below it. Then suddenly a loud blast can be heard, causing the cameraman and other people at the airport to struggle to stay on their feet.

When the camera turns left towards the source of the sound, total chaos can be seen, with crowds of people running away through dark smoke, apparently left by the blast. Then, automatic gunshots are heard. At one point, Yemeni soldiers shoot their rifles up in the air to direct people away from the blast area.

Witnesses on the scene said that “at least two explosions were heard as the cabinet members were leaving the aircraft.”

The cabinet members, including Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik, were not harmed and were transferred to the city’s presidential palace.

Yemen’s new government was sworn in just last Saturday.

LATEST UPDATE

Local news have reported yet another explosion in Yemen, this time near the presidential palace, to which the new cabinet fled following the blast at the Aden airport.

Yemen’s new government has been transferred to the palace right after an explosion at Aden airport earlier today, as the officials were arriving to Aden from Riyadh, where cabinet members had a swearing in a ceremony that followed prolonged coalition talks brokered by the Saudis.