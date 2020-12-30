Peace Through Tourism: What is Next?

The International Institute for Peace Through Tourism (IIPT) was founded 35 years ago by Louis D’Amore.

IIPT is leading the global discussion on the role of tourism and peace.

The World Tourism Network added an interest group on Peace Through Tourism under the leadership of IIPT Founder and President Louis D’Amore. All WTN members may participate: https://wtn.travel/groups/peace/

Juergen Steinmetz, founder of the World Tourism Network, said: “We’re pleased to work with Louis D’Amore and IIPT and are proud to play a part of this important movement and show how tourism connects to peace.”

Commemorating 35 Years of Peace Through Tourism 35 Years IIPT: The Way Ahead !

Today, an international panel of Tourism Peacemakers made a presentation in a 2 1/2-hour panel discussion hosted by World Tourism Network and eTurboNews.

Presentations were presented by:

Don King, IIPT Board Member – Syrian Refugee Community Center, Jordan

Dr. Taleb Rifai, Syrian Refugee Community Center, Jordan (invited to comment)

Louis D’Amore, IIPT Founder and President – IIPT Global Peace Parks Project

Maga Ramasamy, President, IIPT Indian Ocean Islands Chapter – Sustainable and Responsible Travel and Tourism

Ms. Mmatsatsi (pronounced MaChachee), President, newly-formed IIPT Southern Africa Chapter

Andreas Larentzakis, IIPT Peace Travelers Platform

Ajay Prakash, IIPT Executive VP and President, IIPT India – Community Farm Project

Nikki Rose, Peace with Food

Diana McIntyre Pike, President, IIPT Caribbean – Community Tourism

Gail Parsonage, President, IIPT Australia

Kiran Yadov, Vice President and Co-Founder, IIPT India

Fabio Carbone, IIPT Ambassador at Large and President, IIPT Iran – Festival of Peace; IIPT History Project

The Peace Through Tourism Discussion today was part of a series of launch events for the World Tourism Network.

More information on World Tourism Network (WTN): www.wtn.travel