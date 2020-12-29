Seychelles Tourism Board Italy participates in Travel Open Day Virtual

From December 14-16, 2020, the Seychelles Tourism Board Italy participated to the first edition of the travel virtual fair Travel Open Day, an online event dedicated to the outbound tourism sector.

Three intense days dedicated to tourism with over 120 travel agencies registered and 35 exhibitors from the sector. Many destinations joined the event as for example Greece, Malta, Thailand or Malaysia, amongst others.

In such a difficult time for tourism this event was aimed at reinventing the networking opportunities, in a virtual world, in order to meet and update the partners and the travel agents selling the destination to the consumers.

The Seychelles islands were featured with a dedicated virtual stand and a busy one-to-one meeting agenda via chat or videocalls; the guests had the opportunity to get to know the latest developments, especially with reference to the COVID situation and travel advisories, and to download brochures and promotional materials.

“Italy is still facing the second wave of the covid19 and still living with many restrictions in order to contain the spread of the virus; the tourism sector is suffering, especially the outbound, as the regulations still ban citizens to travel outside EU and Schengen for tourism. As 2021 approaches we are confident that the situation will improve and we will be able to get back on track soon,” said Monette Rose, Director of STB Italy.

“I would also like to underline the participation of our Marketing Executive, Yasmine Pocetti, who smartly took part in the Fair by giving information to the Travel Agents both on the destination and on the COVID situation in the islands. The Fair exceeded our normal working hours and we happily stayed behind to continue the show as we are confident that the destination and our partners deserved it,” Rose added.

The Seychelles Tourism Board office in Rome has participated and organized several webinars and online training for the tourism trade partners in Italy in order to stay visible during these past months of stop for other activities such as workshops, roadshows or fairs.

