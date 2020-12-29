Cape Town Tourism clarifies new Level 3 Lockdown restrictions

Cape Town Tourism held a media briefing this morning to provide more clarity on the new Level 3 Lockdown restrictions, particularly with regards to travel and venue capacity within establishments such as restaurants.

The following clarity was provided:

Restaurants, galleries, cinemas and theatres are open but are only allowed to take 50 people. Outdoor capacity is 100, but it has to be according to the health protocols sitting 1.5m apart. However, if the venue is too small to hold the prescribed number of persons observing strict social distancing, then not more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used.

Parks and recreational facilities are closed except for zoos, game parks, aquariums, botanical parks.

Hotels and lodges will remain open and can be filled to capacity, but in public/common spaces, they will have to observe 1.5m social distancing.

Alcohol for off-site and on-site consumption is prohibited, as well as the buying of liquor.

With regards to international travel, nothing has changed. The 18 land borders which were partially operational, will be fully operational and the 34 land borders which were closed, remain closed.

Inter-provincial travel is still permitted.

Citizens must ensure that they wear their masks (which cover their nose and mouth), wash their hands and sanitise.

Police will be allowed to make an arrest if you are caught not wearing a mask.

You will not be allowed to have a picnic at beaches, rivers and dams as they are all closed to the public.

It will be considered an offense if you are out in public with the knowledge that you are COVID-19 positive.

We strongly urge you to play your part to limit the spread of this virus. We need to act responsibly if we want to ensure that we have a thriving industry in the future. We are all in this together and being responsible is the key to a successful recovery of our industry. Let’s do it for Cape Town and do it right!