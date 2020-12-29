Russian Aeroflot resumes Warsaw passenger flights

Press secretary of the Warsaw Chopin Airport announced that Russia’s flag carrier Aeroflot has resumed commercial flights to Poland’s capital city of Warsaw.

The first direct flight of Aeroflot from Moscow since spring has arrived at the capital of Poland on Saturday.

“Aeroflot flights will be made every Saturday from December 26 to March 27, 2021,” the press secretary said.

Poland’s air carrier LOT that earlier flew Warsaw – Moscow – Warsaw route “has not yet started flights to Moscow,” airport official added.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all passengers arriving in Poland from abroad must undergo the 10-day self-isolation, the press secretary said.