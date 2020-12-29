FAA restricts drone operations over national security sensitive locations

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) today announced Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) airspace restrictions over additional national security sensitive locations, effective December 30.

In cooperation with its federal partners, the FAA will restrict UAS operations in the airspace over two locations. The first facility is Rock Island Arsenal located between Davenport, Iowa and Rocks Island, Illinois. The second facility is Biometric Technology Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia. Restrictions on these Department of Defense facilities are to address concerns about drone activity over security sensitive facilities. Information on the FAA Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), FDC 0/5116, can be found on the FAA’s UAS Data Delivery System (UDDS) website. This website contains the text of FDC 0/5116 (click on “UAS NOTAM FDC 0/5116” on scroll bar along the top of the page).

UAS operators are strongly advised to review these NOTAMs on FAA’s UDDS website, which defines these restrictions, and all of the currently covered locations. Further down the page is an interactive map (“Map of FAA UAS Data”) displaying restricted airspace throughout the U.S. Zooming in will enable viewers to click on the new DOD locations and see the specific restrictions. Each of the locations are in yellow since the restrictions are pending until the Dec. 30 effective date, at which point they will become red.

The restrictions will also be included in the FAA’s B4UFLY mobile app.

UAS operators who violate these flight restrictions may be subject to enforcement action, including potential civil penalties and criminal charges. The FAA considers requests by eligible federal security agencies for UAS-specific flight restrictions using its authority under 14 CFR § 99.7. The agency will announce any future changes, including additional locations, as appropriate.