Bermuda link to the Azores opens Tourist Opportunities

Bermuda has been looking for alternative tourism markets and found one.

Azores Airlines will start flying from the Azores to Bermuda as of the summer of 2021, and tickets are now on sale. Between June 6 and September 19, Azores Airlines will fly once weekly between Ponta Delgada and Bermuda. The flight will operate on Sundays with the following schedule:

S4227 Ponta Delgada to Bermuda departing 8:15AM arriving 10:25AM

S4228 Bermuda to Ponta Delgada departing 11:40AM arriving 7:25PM

‘The 2,224-mile flight will be operated on an Azores Airlines Airbus A321neo The airline has a fleet of six A320-family aircraft, and the A321neo that will be used.

The aircraft has 186 seats, including 16 in business class.