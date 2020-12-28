Russia extends UK flight ban through January 12

Russia’s official COVID-19 response center announced that the country has extended suspension of all flights between Russian Federation and the United Kingdom trough January 12, 2021.

“The Response Center for Prevention of Import and Spread of the Novel Coronavirus Infection made the decision to extend the term for the suspension of air traffic with the United Kingdom. To secure health of the population, restrictions are extended until 23.59 pm of January 12, 2021,” the center said.

Russia suspended air service with the United Kingdom for a week on December 22 in view of the new COVID-19 strain found there.