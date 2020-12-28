Sandals Foundation and Hasbro Spread Holiday Cheer to Caribbean Children

More than 10,000 children experienced a little more joy this holiday season with brand-new toys and games donated by the Sandals Foundation in their annual Christmas Toy Drive.

As the non-profit arm of Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts, the Sandals Foundation’s Annual Holiday Toy Drive has been a staple calendar event for more than 10 years through the generous donation from valued partner, Hasbro, Inc. Iconic toys of the global play and entertainment company include Nerf, Magic: The Gathering, My Little Pony, and Transformers.

Additionally, support for the annual Toy Drive also comes from Sandals and Beaches Resorts’ team members, visiting guests, and travel industry partners.

While the customary parties were not be held, this year’s region-wide approach galvanized the logistical support of the Salvation Army, police force, schools, and local community groups to carefully distribute more than 10,800 toys to children across the Caribbean – all while bearing in mind the health and safety protocols of the respective countries.

Heidi Clarke, Executive Director at the Sandals Foundation, explained that in light of the challenges experienced this year, it was critical to maintain a semblance of normalcy, particularly during the holidays.

“Christmas is a magical time for children and this year should be no different. Because it has been such a tough time for families across the Caribbean, it was even more important for us to do what we could to help bring joy and, of course, a sense of hope through the delivery of these gifts.”

“Our invaluable partners at Hasbro,” Clarke continued, “have been truly supportive of our mission, and we are pleased that we have been able to find a way to get these toys safely in the hands of some of our most deserving children.”

Shipments of toys have been delivered in the Bahamas, Jamaica, Turks and Caicos, Antigua, St. Lucia, Grenada, and Barbados.

