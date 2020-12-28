Downtown Las Vegas’ newest casino-resort officially opens

Circa Resort & Casino – downtown Las Vegas’ newest casino-resort – has officially opened its 777-room hotel tower and rooftop lounge, Legacy Club. Paying tribute to Vintage Vegas through its design and old-school hospitality, these new amenities mark the official completion of Circa’s construction.

“They say to save the best for last, and when you see our hotel tower and Legacy Club, you’ll see that’s exactly what we did,” said Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa. “Circa is now home to some of the most stunning hotel rooms and suites in all of the city and watching Las Vegas light up before your eyes from Legacy Club is one of those ‘wow’ moments you have to experience for yourself.”

Built in collaboration withMcCarthy Building Companies Inc., Tré Builders, Steelman Partners and Circa’s Director of Design and Architecture, Alice O’Keefe, Circa’s uniquely tapered 71-degree tower provides some of the best unobstructed views of the city. Standing at an impressive 458 feet tall, the hotel tower and Legacy Club round out Circa’s world-class offerings including the world’s largest sportsbook, a 365-day/year pool experience, Stadium Swim; several original food & beverage concepts; two-story casino and much more, all of which opened October 28.