Silent Earthquakes in Hospitality and the Erosion of Standards

Since I can remember, there are these “The future of …..” type of thing conferences, publications and panel discussions. What is the future of hospitality and related? I don´t know. I am sure there is one, although the commercial forms may be very different. Predictions are generally difficult, especially the ones concerning the future :). I am certain, however, the landscape of hospitality as a business will be different and we will see this happening in big blows. I am bold enough to say, the changes in the next 10 years will be more radical as they were in the last 30 years. This is in regards to the fragme