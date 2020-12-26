Star Air flies nonstop to Surat from Belagavi and Ajmer

Star Air, after running successful operations in Ahmedabad, has now expanded its wings further, by launching its services to one more city of Gujarat. This airline vertical of prominent Indian business conglomerate – Sanjay Ghodawat Group recently commenced its operations in the Silk City of India i.e. Surat from 21st December 2020. The company launched non-stop flight services to Surat from Belagavi (Karnataka) and Ajmer (Rajasthan) under the popular RCS-UDAN scheme. This service is one of its kind as it will help thousands to travel, conveniently and affordably between Belagavi-Surat-Ajmer (Kishangarh) region comfortably than ever before and help make their travel easier.

In privately held launching ceremonies at all three airports i.e. Ajmer (Kishangarh), Surat, and Belagavi; keeping the COVID-19 guidelines in place, Star Air launched its services for the said route. Many prominent dignitaries from various walks of lives graced these launch events and wished good luck to the airline.

It is interesting to note that, Star Air is getting a phenomenal response on this route since it broke the news of launching services in this sector. The company officials revealed that its inaugural flights got an overwhelming response from passengers as it registered a whopping 82% overall load factor.

Flight services on these routes will prove beneficial for millions living in and around Belagavi, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, Sangli, Bagalkot, Gadag, Dharwad, Bijapur, Uttara Kannada, Nandurbar, Bharuch, Narmada, Navsari, Nagaur, Jaipur, Tonk, Bhilwara, and Pali districts of four Indian states. Furthermore, due to the proximity of Belagavi to Goa, people residing near the border areas of Goa will find it more convenient and affordable to travel to Surat & Ajmer (Kishangarh).

“Belagavi-Surat-Ajmer (Kishangarh) flight services would be a very convenient option for frequent flyers. If you see, to cover a distance of over 1480 km between Belagavi and Ajmer, passengers will just need to spend 3 hours instead of the tedious and tiring 25 hours long commute required from other modes of transportation. Moreover, the travel time between Surat-Belagavi and Surat-Ajmer (Kishangarh) will be reduced to just 1 hour 20 min and thus it will provide great relief to countless people who fly between these cities frequently,” says Mr. Shrenik Ghodawat, Managing Director – Sanjay Ghodawat Group.

Star Air is already running Belagavi to Ajmer (Kishangarh) services via Ahmedabad and Indore locations. Surat is the third city from where Star Air is connecting Belagavi & Ajmer (Kishangarh).

After commencing operations from Surat, Star Air is now serving passengers in 11 prominent Indian cities that include Ahmedabad, Ajmer (Kishangarh), Belagavi, Bengaluru, Delhi (Hindon), Kalaburagi, Indore, Mumbai, Surat, Tirupati, and Hubballi.