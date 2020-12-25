Domestic tourism in Kilimanjaro takes shape this Christmas

Setting the agenda for domestic and regional tourism in East Africa, Christmas and New Year trips in Northern Tanzania and parts of Kenya have been planned with good experience for future development.

Tens of thousands of people from different parts of East Africa, Africa, and rest of the world are celebrating Christmas and New Year holidays in Northern Tanzania and Kenya with visits to leading wildlife parks and families.

The Kilimanjaro region in northern Tanzania near the Kenyan border is such a beautiful place in Africa which attracts tens of thousands of people to spend Christmas and New Year holidays in a serene atmosphere on the laps of Mount Kilimanjaro.

Decorated with banana and coffee trees amid green vegetation with cool weather from the mountain, villages on the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro are a magnet to thousands of Christmas and New Year revelers for mercy-making trips to celebrate the end-of-year holidays with their families.

Sitting at the base of Mount Kilimanjaro, the villages pull crowds of visitors – mostly families, relatives, and others whose origin is the Kilimanjaro region but living outside Tanzania.

Like a pilgrimage to the mountain slopes, families organize their annual trips every December just a few days before Christmas and New Year festivals.

It has been a long-lived tradition to see people whose origin is the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro to join their friends from other cities and towns from the big cities of Dar es Salaam, Mombasa, Arusha, and Nairobi to then travel and join their relatives for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Making a base for domestic and regional tourism in Africa, leading hotels do organize full-day and half-day trips to attractive sites on the mountain slopes.

Visits to attractive places including the mountain waterfalls, crater lakes, and cultural heritage sites have been organized by tourist hotel operators, cultural tourism groups, and the churches.

