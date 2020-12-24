Chorus Aviation delivers two Airbus A220-300 aircraft to airBaltic
Chorus Aviation Inc. announced today the delivery of two new Airbus A220-300 aircraft to airBaltic of Latvia. The aircraft (MSNs 55094 and 55095) are the final two of five units placed on long-term lease with the airline through a committed sale and leaseback transaction announced on November 20, 2019. In December 2013, airBaltic became the first operator of the A220-300 aircraft and in May 2020, the carrier re-launched as an all Airbus A220 airline. "airBaltic continues to safely expand its services following the pandemic crisis and is offering flights to
