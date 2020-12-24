Royal Caribbean Group announces new appointment to its Board of Directors

Royal Caribbean Group today announced the appointment of Amy C. McPherson, former president and managing director of Europe for Marriott International, to its Board of Directors. Her appointment was effective as of December 21, 2020. "I am honored to welcome Amy to our board of directors," said Richard D. Fain, Royal Caribbean Group's chairman and CEO. "Her many years of involvement in the growth of the travel industry, as well as her deep experience in the development of international markets, will be a valuable addition to the board." McPherson spent