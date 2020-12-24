A Fresh Wind brings Excitement to the African Tourism Board

The African Tourism Board is ready to welcome the New Year with a fresh approach, new ideas, and new partnerships. ATB is ready to go into the third phase of this two-year-old organization and to maintain its leadership on the African Continent and beyond. Project Hope is an important discussion bringing ministers of tourism and leaders of African Tourism Boards together. The goal is to share ideas and resources when maneuvering through the COVID-19 storm. A number of ministerial meetings under the leadership of former UNWTO Secretary-General Dr. Taleb Rifai resulted in significant cooperation between Afric