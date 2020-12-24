New York forces quarantine for international visitors

The US State of New York is now requiring international visitors, including from the U.K. to stay at the address provided upon arrival. They have to stay at that address for 14 days or face a fine of US$ 1,000.00 a day

State Sheriffs will check compliance.

New York City was the center of the COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year, and is again majorly affected.

More than 3,200 died in the United States today on Coronavirus.