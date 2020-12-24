A new strain of the coronavirus – the next generation COVID-19 – has emerged and is responsible for a 70 percent increase in infections in London alone. It has also struck in South Africa. The UK is now isolated from the rest of the world, confined to stay within its own borders. The European Union (EU), Canada, Israel, and Saudi Arabia have suspended all flights to and from the UK.

In a recent podcast, the World Tourism Network (WTN) – a new initiative that emerged out of a rebuilding.travel discussion that started back in March of this year when COVID-19 became a reality – speaks with a medical doctor and coronavirus specialist on what to expect.

Dr. Peter Tarlow from Safer Tourism said that up until this point, we thought we were beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel with COVID-19, and then all of a sudden somebody shut off the light.

He explained that during this podcast they will be speaking with Dr. Garth Morgan who is a specialist in contagious diseases as well as a faculty member of Texas A&M University in Medicine. Although all the details are not yet known about this new strain, with the knowledge and expertise of Dr. Morgan, they will strive to look at this unfolding situation in the most logical discussion with the information that is known so far.

Should we be afraid of this new strain? Is it dangerous? We were hoping the vaccines were going to be effective, but now, should we be in panic mode or not? Listen to the podcast and find out.

World Tourism Network is launching during the month of December with an official start commencing on January 1, 2021. Already there are 12 local chapters around the world so far as well as discussion groups about various subjects. In this first launch month, there have been and will continue to be sessions providing an opportunity to get to know World Tourism Network members and participate in and listen to interesting travel and tourism discussions. Juergen Thomas Steinmetz, founder of WTN, shared that these events can be viewed and listened to here.

To register for upcoming sessions, go to: https://wtn.travel/expo/

About World Tourism Network (WTN)

World Tourism Network (WTN) is the long-overdue voice of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the travel and tourism industry around the world. By uniting efforts, WTN brings to the forefront the needs and aspirations of these businesses and their stakeholders. The network provides a voice for SMEs at major tourism meetings along with essential networking for its members. Currently, WTN has over 1,000 members in 124 countries around the world. WTN’s goal is to help SMEs recover after COVID-19.

