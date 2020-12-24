Official Statement: CDC Director on Vaccine

The United States achieved an early but important milestone today – jurisdictions have now reported that more than 1 million people have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since administration began 10 days ago. With cases of COVID-19 continuing to surge nationwide, this achievement comes at a critical time and will help to protect those on the frontlines – our healthcare providers treating COVID-19 patients – as well as our most vulnerable: elder individuals living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. While we celebrate th