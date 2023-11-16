Caribbean Tourism News eTurboNews | eTN Meeting and Incentive Travel NewsBrief USVI Travel

2023 Caribbean Hotel Investment Conference in US Virgin Islands

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The US Virgin Islands Department of Tourism announced successful conclusion of the 2023 Caribbean Hotel Investment Conference and Operations Summit (CHICOS), held on St. Thomas at the new Westin Beach Resort & Spa at Frenchman’s Reef.

The event brought together key stakeholders, investors, and dignitaries in hospitality and tourism.

CHICOS has earned its reputation as the leading hospitality conference for the Caribbean region, attracting a diverse range of participants from governmental representatives and opinion leaders to developers, bankers, tourism officials, and hotel brand executives.

This year’s conference served as a platform for attendees to network, share insights, and discuss emerging trends to shape investment decisions in the Caribbean’s vibrant hospitality sector. Notable statistics showed how the U.S. Virgin Islands has catapulted to the top of many regional lists, citing increased visitation, turnkey marketing, and bold leadership.

