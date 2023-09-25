Award Winning Travel News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Short News UK Travel

2023 ABPCO Excellence Awards Finalists Announced

23 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Now in its 10th year, 2023 ABPCO Excellence Awards, which celebrate the best in the world of association events will take place on December 8, 2023, at P&J Live in Aberdeen, Scotland.

The ABPCO Excellence Awards aim to recognise and celebrate outstanding contributions to the field, showcasing the best in association events, agency and in-house PCOs, sustainable practices, and more.

Today, the Association of British Professional Conference Organizers (ABPCO) has revealed the finalists for the awards who were carefully selected by an independent panel of judges, reflecting the highest standards in the industry.

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

