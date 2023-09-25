2023 ABPCO Excellence Awards Finalists Announced

Now in its 10th year, 2023 ABPCO Excellence Awards, which celebrate the best in the world of association events will take place on December 8, 2023, at P&J Live in Aberdeen, Scotland.

The ABPCO Excellence Awards aim to recognise and celebrate outstanding contributions to the field, showcasing the best in association events, agency and in-house PCOs, sustainable practices, and more.

Today, the Association of British Professional Conference Organizers (ABPCO) has revealed the finalists for the awards who were carefully selected by an independent panel of judges, reflecting the highest standards in the industry.