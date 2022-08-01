2022 Is Full of Opportunity for FX Traders

What will be the standout forex currency pairs for this year? A related question of interest to all FX enthusiasts is about technology: how can bots, mobile-friendly devices, and high-frequency trading offer opportunities for traders of all experience levels? The answers are surprising and explain a lot about why the currency trading segment continues to grow at a record pace. Consumers realize that even in a down economy, there are plenty of excellent opportunities in FX.

Besides the advantages of technological advances, there are several long-term strategies that anyone can benefit from. Likewise, many who are interested in forex prefer to specialize in one or two pairs. That way, they can leverage their knowledge and come to understand daily price movements. Other benefits for FX buying and selling in 2022 include commodity currencies, the careful use of account leverage, the extremely high liquidity of currency markets, and following the standout pairs that offer the best chance for profitable transactions. The following areas represent some of the best opportunities for forex trading during the last two quarters of the year.

Technology

One of the more subtle changes that have had a profound impact on the lives of forex trading is technology. Just a decade ago, people didn’t have access to sophisticated robots, custom-designed algorithms, high-frequency trading, mobile phone apps, and scalping techniques that they do today. In 2022, FX enthusiasts can use the best forex trading platform their brokers offer. Several of the most popular platforms are specially designed for buying and selling foreign exchange currency pairs. If modern market participants take advantage of all the technological advancements available to them, they can gain an edge that they never had before.

Long-Term Plays

One aspect of currency trading that’s sometimes overlooked is the long-term picture. In an era where scalping and short-term plays get all the attention in the financial media, it’s important to learn about long-term FX transactions and strategies. In much the same way equities traders invest in blue-chip stocks, FX practitioners can find one or two pairs that they think will perform well over the long haul. This kind of big picture forex tactic is a conservative approach that can serve as a way to avoid volatile economic times.

Specialization

The concept of specialization is another feature of the equities sector that can be applied to foreign exchange. Many experienced currency investors choose to study one pair in-depth as a way to learn all its unique price moves and various idiosyncrasies. Specializing can be a useful way to gain an edge on the majority of others who buy and sell the same pair. Imagine the kind of knowledge someone has after they have spent several years closely following the relationship between the US dollar and the Japanese yen.

Standout Pairs to Watch

In a year where some of the most important economic and political events are centered around China, Japan, the European Union, Russia, the UK, and Canada, it only makes sense that currency pairs involving those nations will be among the most interesting ones to watch and speculate on. As the Ukraine-Russia war lingers on and US involvement continues to grow, investors should pay close attention to the ongoing developments in peace talks between the combatant nations.

Leverage and Liquidity

With each passing year, the FX marketplace grows considerably. Consumers are discovering that it can be much safer and generally more profitable to trade FX pairs than to invest in equity shares that can fall overnight to very low values. The top online brokers offer forex account holders various amounts of leverage. In addition to currency markets being highly liquid, leverage can magnify the power of small balances. However, it’s particularly important for newcomers to use leverage carefully. Not only can a 100:1 trading power multiply profits, but it can also exaggerate losses. It’s often said that leverage is a double-edged sword. Avoid using high amounts of leverage until you have at least one year of experience.

Commodity Currency

The commodity currencies are attracting more attention than ever. They are pairs that are most affected by the price of a particular commodity instead of a nation’s general economic health. Several South American countries’ fiscal health is more directly connected to the price of oil or coffee than anything else. FX enthusiasts often study the prices of things like oil, coffee, and gold to determine how a particular nation’s fiat currency will perform against others. When the price of petroleum rises significantly, nations like Canada and Russia tend to gain monetary strength because they are major exporters of oil.

