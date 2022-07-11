2022 Empire State Building Run-Up returns on October 6

Approximately 150 runners will have the opportunity to race up the 1,576 stairs to the 86th Floor of the “World’s Most Famous Building”

The Empire State Building (ESB) today announced that the 2022 Empire State Building Run-Up (ESBRU) – presented by Turkish Airlines and powered by the Challenged Athletes Foundation – will take place Oct. 6, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST. Approximately 150 runners will have the opportunity to race up the 1,576 stairs to the 86th Floor of the “World’s Most Famous Building” in the 44th annual Run-Up.

IMPORTANT If you represent the company featured in this article and like to make it available also to non-premium readers free of charge please click here

Runners will be divided into designated heats such as elite runners, celebrities, adaptive athletes, media, and public. Registration for this preeminent tower-running event will be available online from July 11 at noon on a first-come, first-served basis. Participation costs of $125 per runner will be charged upon acceptance.

“As the first and most famous tower-running event, the Empire State Building Run-Up is the bucket list race for elite runners from all over the world,” said Anthony E. Malkin, chairman, president, and CEO at Empire State Realty Trust. “We welcome our athletes back to face the challenge and test their limits in the race to the top.”

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News