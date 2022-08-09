2022 Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival launches tomorrow

Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The 22nd edition of Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) will be officially launched on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Petit Miami, formerly the Anchorage Hotel in Castle Comfort. Patrons will be privy to a star-studded lineup of artistes performing in various genres.
 
The much-anticipated Festival artiste lineup will be revealed at a media launch to be held from 6pm at Petit Miami on Wednesday August 10, 2022.

Remarks will be made by the Parliamentary Secretary for the Roseau South Constituency, the Hon. Minister for Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives, and the Festivals and Events Manager.

The new Dominica Festivals website will also be launched at the artiste’s lineup reveal.
 
The WCMF launch will be live streamed via our Dominica Festival Facebook page and will be open for the public to attend the event.

Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival celebrates the creole culture of creole speaking countries in the Caribbean, Europe and Africa.

The Festival, held annually in October seeks to augment the creole month festivities and Independence celebrations held during this period as well as boost visitor arrivals to the island.

The World Creole Music Festival features various musical genres to include reggae, zouk, konpa, cadence, bouyon, salsa, dancehall/hip hop, meringue, soukous, zydeco.

The Festival is dubbed ‘Three Nights of Pulsating Rhythms’ for its wide repertoire of musical genres on showcase each night.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

