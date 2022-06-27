2022 best & worst places to celebrate 4th of July in US

After two years of Fourth of July celebrations having been severely limited by the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 events are expected to mark our return to normalcy thanks to all of the vaccination efforts.

And Americans are already gearing up for this major holiday, too.

The National Retail Federation projects that American households this year will spend a collective $7.7 billion just on food for Fourth of July celebrations.

With 84% of Americans planning to celebrate the 4th of July this year, travel experts compared 100 largest US cities, based on how well they balance holiday cost, and fun in order to find the best and cheapest places to celebrate this star-spangled occasion.

The data set of 21 key metrics ranges from average beer and wine prices to duration of fireworks shows to the Fourth of July weather forecast.

Best Places to Celebrate 4th of July

Overall Rank City Total Score Fourth of July Celebrations Affordability Attractions & Activities Safety & Accessibility Fourth of July Weather 1 San Francisco, CA 73.30 9 67 2 6 1 2 Los Angeles, CA 73.19 1 52 36 41 57 3 Washington, DC 72.66 5 94 7 8 30 4 Atlanta, GA 70.62 3 60 21 79 45 5 Las Vegas, NV 70.02 14 7 14 47 12 6 New York, NY 68.34 2 96 1 7 99 7 San Diego, CA 68.28 7 87 5 28 45 8 Seattle, WA 67.86 11 100 13 4 1 9 Orlando, FL 66.77 4 22 24 62 81 10 New Orleans, LA 66.12 15 82 4 58 30 11 Miami, FL 65.78 6 62 32 29 61 12 Houston, TX 64.57 8 6 20 89 71 13 Chicago, IL 64.06 16 71 3 24 79 14 San Antonio, TX 63.52 20 18 34 52 30 15 Milwaukee, WI 62.90 10 39 19 44 84 16 Cincinnati, OH 62.34 50 47 12 43 12 17 Dallas, TX 62.33 17 40 38 82 12 18 San Jose, CA 62.28 53 5 51 15 1 19 Sacramento, CA 62.28 38 46 22 40 1 20 St. Louis, MO 61.49 13 63 8 94 73 21 Denver, CO 61.48 12 58 11 36 90 22 Austin, TX 60.72 18 31 48 74 30 23 Fremont, CA 60.19 24 79 56 11 1 24 Portland, OR 59.70 37 88 18 30 1 25 Cleveland, OH 59.66 32 14 40 46 51 26 St. Paul, MN 59.17 21 33 30 18 88 27 Pittsburgh, PA 59.17 42 73 32 14 30 28 Boston, MA 58.90 35 98 8 12 66 29 Albuquerque, NM 58.64 19 51 15 81 83 30 Scottsdale, AZ 57.23 45 8 29 60 67 31 Irvine, CA 57.17 46 81 23 20 72 32 Charlotte, NC 57.10 33 25 46 86 38 33 Minneapolis, MN 57.09 25 32 8 13 97 34 Plano, TX 56.98 49 21 48 39 45 35 Fort Worth, TX 56.62 29 4 64 76 12 36 Columbus, OH 55.81 67 11 45 53 38 37 Aurora, CO 55.31 27 58 54 75 55 38 Nashville, TN 55.02 23 61 60 87 45 39 Raleigh, NC 54.72 61 34 65 26 38 40 Virginia Beach, VA 54.69 57 92 36 33 12 41 Reno, NV 53.89 82 13 66 63 1 42 Oakland, CA 53.80 52 80 66 9 1 43 El Paso, TX 53.74 22 77 55 21 85 44 Boise, ID 53.53 84 54 61 23 1 45 Philadelphia, PA 53.39 41 38 17 34 93 46 Irving, TX 53.38 30 27 85 66 30 47 Santa Ana, CA 53.36 43 42 77 19 57 48 Norfolk, VA 53.26 71 92 31 37 12 49 Jacksonville, FL 53.15 90 15 43 80 38 50 Phoenix, AZ 52.94 44 8 62 68 67 51 Omaha, NE 52.71 91 53 27 32 76 52 Louisville, KY 52.55 63 45 48 84 12 53 Lexington-Fayette, KY 52.34 75 12 91 42 12 54 Honolulu, HI 52.01 64 86 6 17 91 55 Baltimore, MD 51.89 59 74 28 57 73 56 Fort Wayne, IN 51.88 31 19 94 70 50 57 Chesapeake, VA 51.75 47 95 52 91 12 58 Durham, NC 51.39 79 1 93 35 30 59 Greensboro, NC 51.15 83 35 80 45 30 60 Anaheim, CA 50.92 66 42 72 27 54 61 Long Beach, CA 50.83 70 83 47 31 57 62 Fresno, CA 50.75 77 23 84 72 12 63 Hialeah, FL 50.67 36 97 81 10 64 64 Colorado Springs, CO 50.58 58 85 58 38 64 65 Detroit, MI 50.57 34 49 52 93 73 66 Buffalo, NY 50.51 28 84 26 16 98 67 Tucson, AZ 50.49 26 65 40 88 89 68 Bakersfield, CA 50.27 54 17 97 92 12 69 Laredo, TX 50.15 94 41 95 2 12 70 Corpus Christi, TX 50.06 95 37 57 59 45 71 North Las Vegas, NV 49.58 92 70 71 51 1 72 Madison, WI 49.43 98 56 15 3 93 73 Riverside, CA 49.36 51 72 92 71 12 74 Indianapolis, IN 49.26 62 44 72 83 43 75 Gilbert, AZ 49.04 40 24 99 50 62 76 Kansas City, MO 49.00 89 30 44 96 52 77 Lincoln, NE 48.63 97 66 39 22 78 78 Chula Vista, CA 48.39 48 90 98 25 12 79 Mesa, AZ 48.31 55 28 86 55 69 80 Stockton, CA 48.26 56 89 78 90 1 81 Arlington, TX 47.82 65 48 87 77 12 82 Chandler, AZ 47.67 76 28 79 54 62 83 Anchorage, AK 47.25 39 99 25 85 92 84 Glendale, AZ 47.17 88 20 72 69 56 85 Tampa, FL 46.65 78 55 42 48 87 86 Wichita, KS 46.57 73 3 87 67 77 87 Henderson, NV 46.46 99 26 72 49 12 88 Tulsa, OK 46.36 85 2 69 73 81 89 Toledo, OH 46.06 93 78 66 78 53 90 Lubbock, TX 46.02 68 69 87 95 38 91 Baton Rouge, LA 45.60 69 10 63 97 80 92 Birmingham, AL 45.50 72 36 81 98 70 93 Garland, TX 45.15 80 50 96 64 12 94 St. Petersburg, FL 44.09 74 76 35 56 95 95 Oklahoma City, OK 43.73 81 16 83 65 86 96 Winston-Salem, NC 43.12 100 75 90 61 12 97 Memphis, TN 42.99 96 64 76 100 44 98 Newark, NJ 42.82 60 91 58 5 100 99 Jersey City, NJ 42.55 87 57 69 1 96 100 San Bernardino, CA 39.19 86 68 100 99 57

Avg. Beer & Wine Prices

Lowest

1. Durham, NC

2. Indianapolis, IN

3. Fresno, CA

4. Corpus Christi, TX

5. Milwaukee, WI

Highest

T-96. Hialeah, FL

T-96. Miami, FL

98. New York, NY

99. Seattle, WA

100. Atlanta, GA

DUI-Related Fatalities per Capita

Fewest

T-1. San Francisco, CA

T-1. Boise, ID

T-1. Virginia Beach, VA

T-1. Greensboro, NC

T-1. Newark, NJ

T-1. Laredo, TX

Most

94. Charlotte, NC

95. Detroit, MI

96. Memphis, TN

T-97. Toledo, OH

T-97. St. Louis, MO

Facts & Figures

$7.7 Billion: Amount Americans plan to spend on 4th of July food.



150 Million: Number of hot dogs eaten each 4th of July.



$1.4+ Billion: Amount Americans plan to spend on 4th of July beer and wine.



$2.4+ Billion: Estimated amount spent on fireworks in 2021 (66% of fireworks injuries occur within a month of July 4).



$6.9 Million: Value of American flags imported annually.



Value of American flags imported annually. 47.9 Million: Number of people who travel 50+ miles from home for the 4th of July

Survey Key Findings

Inflation is hurting celebrations. 57% of Americans say that inflation is affecting their 4th of July plans.



Americans support USA goods. 65% of Americans say they make an effort to buy things made in the USA.



Financial independence is shaky. Only 56% of Americans feel financially independent this 4th of July.



Summer spending is down overall. More than half of Americans will spend less money this summer than last year.



Saving vs. spending. 64% of Americans believe saving money is more patriotic than spending it.






