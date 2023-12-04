20 Most Fun US Cities For Visitors

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average American spends more than $3,400 per year on entertainment. However, the specific ways people seek enjoyment vary from individual to individual and from city to city. In a recent report that examined 65 important factors across three categories (entertainment and recreation, nightlife and parties, and costs), Las Vegas emerged as the most enjoyable city overall. Orlando, FL, Miami, Atlanta, and San Francisco also ranked highly.

Las Vegas, being the epitome of entertainment, unsurprisingly boasts the largest quantity of casinos among all cities. For non-gamblers, Las Vegas offers an abundant selection of music festivals and venues, as it is renowned for its talented performers. This Sin City is particularly captivating for party-goers, as it stands out as one of the few cities that permits public drinking in most or all areas and has an exceptionally late last call.

Orlando, the city taking the second spot, is renowned for its abundance of theme parks, including iconic destinations like Disney World and Universal Studios. Miami, famous for being a popular spring break destination, offers beautiful beaches and extensive parkland, ensuring that over 88% of its residents live within a short distance from a park. Atlanta, known for its vibrant music scene, stands out as the top city for dance parties.

Top 20 US Cities for the Most Enjoyable Experience

Las Vegas, NV Orlando, FL Miami, FL Atlanta, GA San Francisco, CA New Orleans, LA Austin, TX Chicago, IL Honolulu, HI New York, NY Cincinnati, OH Denver, CO Portland, OR St. Louis, MO Washington, DC San Diego, CA Tampa, FL Fort Lauderdale, FL Houston, TX Los Angeles, CA

Key Study Stats

Miami has the most restaurants (per square root of population), 7.5234, which is 17.9 times more than in Pearl City, Hawaii, the city with the fewest at 0.4199.

Boston has the highest share of the population with walkable park access, 99.74 percent, which is 3.1 times higher than in Indianapolis, the city with the lowest at 32.50 percent.

New York has the most playgrounds (per square root of population), 13 times more than in Hialeah, Florida, the city with the fewest.

San Francisco has the most dance clubs (per square root of population), which is 80.6 times more than in Henderson, Nevada, the city with the fewest.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has the lowest average beer price (per six-pack), $8.06, which is 1.6 times lower than in Miami and Hialeah, Florida, the cities with the highest at $12.88.

Fargo, North Dakota, has the lowest movie cost, $6.24, which is 2.8 times lower than in Oxnard, California, the city with the highest at $17.40.

It’s crucial to discover a city that aligns with your individual sense of enjoyment. Every city offers a diverse range of activities, yet certain cities excel in areas such as parks and beaches, live entertainment, partying, sports culture, or exquisite dining. Choosing a weekend destination can be simple, but relocating to a city where you can consistently have a good time necessitates thorough investigation.

To assess the level of enjoyment a city may provide before relocating, you can follow several steps.

Seeking out enjoyable cities? Here are some tips to consider.