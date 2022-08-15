20 Airbus A330-900 go to Malaysia Airlines

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), parent company of Malaysia Airlines, has selected the A330neo for the carrier’s widebody fleet renewal program.

The initial agreements cover the acquisition of 20 A330-900 aircraft, with ten purchased from Airbus and ten leased from Dublin-based Avolon.

The announcement was made at an event in Kuala Lumpur, attended by MAG CEO Izham Ismail and Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International Christian Scherer. They signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the aircraft to be ordered from Airbus. The agreements with engine manufacturers Rolls-Royce and Avolon were also signed at the ceremony.

Powered by the latest Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, the A330neo will join the carrier’s six long-range A350-900s and gradually replace its 21 A330ceo aircraft. The carrier will operate the A330neo network covering Asia, the Pacific, and the Middle East. Malaysia Airlines will configure its A330neo fleet with a premium layout seating 300 passengers in two classes.

Izham Ismail said: “The acquisition of the A330neo is a natural transition from our current A330ceo fleet. The A330neo will provide fleet modernization and enhanced operational efficiency and meet environmental targets through reduced fuel burn per seat while keeping passenger safety and comfort at its core. This is a significant milestone as MAG moves towards successfully executing our Long-Term Business Plan 2.0 to position itself as a leading aviation services Group within the region.”

In addition to the renewal of the widebody fleet, Airbus and MAG signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to study a wider collaboration in sustainability, training, maintenance, and airspace management.

Christian Scherer said: “Malaysia Airlines is one of the great Asian carriers, and we are proud and humbled to be its preferred supplier of widebody aircraft. The decision is a clear endorsement of the A330neo as the most efficient option in this size category for premium operations.

It’s also the clear winner in terms of in-flight comfort, and we look forward to working with Malaysia Airlines to define an exceptional cabin experience.”

The A330neo is the new generation version of the popular A330 widebody. Incorporating the latest generation engines, a new wing, and a range of aerodynamic innovations, the aircraft offers a 25% reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. The A330-900 is capable of flying 7,200nm / 13,300km non-stop.

The A330neo features the award-winning Airspace cabin, providing passengers with a new level of comfort, ambiance, and design. This includes offering more personal space, larger overhead bins, a new lighting system, and the ability to offer the latest in-flight entertainment systems and full connectivity. As with all Airbus aircraft, the A330neo also features a state-of-the-art cabin air system ensuring a clean and safe environment during the flight.

As of July 2022, the A330neo has received more than 270 firm orders from over 20 customers worldwide.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News