$2 Billion Investment in Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
United Airlines and the Houston Airport System (HAS) announced a major investment in United’s hub at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

The United Airlines‘ Terminal B Transformation Program encompasses the construction of 40 new gates for both domestic and international travel, to accommodate a projected 36 million future passengers.

The Terminal B transformation includes expanding curbside and roadway capacity, along with expanding the ticketing lobby, offering passengers convenience through dynamic signage, intuitive wayfinding systems and a ground-level check-in area. The third floor is expected to house a streamlined security processing area.

Once through security, the New Terminal B North expansion comprises two new passenger concourses, replacing the 1969-era Flight Stations. The Terminal B North Concourse, spanning approximately 765,000 square feet over three levels, will house 22 narrow-body gates.

The Terminal B South Concourse project involves converting 30 gates that currently house smaller, 50-seat regional jets to accommodate larger, two-class regional jets . Unlike in the current terminal, all flights will be boarded via jet bridge.

About the author

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

