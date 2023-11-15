$2 Billion Investment in Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport

United Airlines and the Houston Airport System (HAS) announced a major investment in United’s hub at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

The United Airlines‘ Terminal B Transformation Program encompasses the construction of 40 new gates for both domestic and international travel, to accommodate a projected 36 million future passengers.

The Terminal B transformation includes expanding curbside and roadway capacity, along with expanding the ticketing lobby, offering passengers convenience through dynamic signage, intuitive wayfinding systems and a ground-level check-in area. The third floor is expected to house a streamlined security processing area.

Once through security, the New Terminal B North expansion comprises two new passenger concourses, replacing the 1969-era Flight Stations. The Terminal B North Concourse, spanning approximately 765,000 square feet over three levels, will house 22 narrow-body gates.

The Terminal B South Concourse project involves converting 30 gates that currently house smaller, 50-seat regional jets to accommodate larger, two-class regional jets . Unlike in the current terminal, all flights will be boarded via jet bridge.