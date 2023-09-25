2.7 Million Trees Planted Under Jamaica National Tree Planting Initiative

Speaking today (September 25) during a speaker series and tree planting exercise, organized by the Ministry of Tourism, its public bodies and tourism partners, at the Excelsior High School, Minister Samuda said: “Let us meet the three million trees target by December 31st of this year – three hundred thousand trees in three months. We’re going to be increasing our partnerships and the Forestry Department will make the seedlings available because we have to make that target. As a part of our restoration efforts, we all have a part to play. That’s the way we’re going to keep Jamaica cleaner and greener.”

The tree planting exercise and speaker series presentation form part of a series of activities planned to mark Tourism Awareness Week 2023, which is being observed from September 24 – 30 under the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) theme for World Tourism Day (September 27) – “Tourism and Green Investments.” The theme seeks to highlight the need to focus on investing in people, planet and prosperity.

Excelsior High School was the first school to launch a Tourism Action Club (TAC) in 1995 and was the recipient of an evergreen tree planted in the heart of the campus. TACs are managed by the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) and are active in secondary and tertiary institutions across the island.

“By planting trees, though a small gesture, each one of us is making a lasting contribution to the preservation of planet Earth, the place that is our universal home.”

“And you will agree with me that doing so is something worth getting your fingers dirty for,” noted Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Jennifer Griffith who delivered greetings on behalf of Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett.

“We want to thank the Ministry of Tourism for investing in Excelsior today through the provision of a tree that is a symbol of growth, prosperity and sustainability,” added Evan Thompson, President of the Excelsior High School Past Students Association, which accommodated the tree planting exercise under its existing tree planting program at the institution.

Tourism Awareness Week continues with a Virtual Knowledge forum tomorrow (September 26), a Youth Forum on Wednesday (September 27 – World Tourism Day) at the Montego Bay Convention Centre and a Visionary Symposium and workshop on Thursday and Friday (September 28 and 29), respectively.

SEEN IN IMAGE: Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for Water, the Environment and Climate Change, Sen. the Hon. Matthew Samuda (2nd left, front row) is joined by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Jennifer Griffith (3rd right, front row) in a tree planting exercise at the Excelsior High School, as a part of Tourism Awareness Week 2023 activities. Also present were (L-R, second row) Executive Director of the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) Wade Mars; Past Students Association President, Evan Thompson; Executive Director of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Dr. Carey Wallace; Chief Technical Director in the Ministry of Tourism, David Dobson; Deputy Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), Peter Mullings; and upper school students.