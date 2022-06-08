Breaking Travel News Business Travel Destination Government News Iran Newsletter People Rail Travel Safety Tourism Tourist Transportation Travel Wire News Trending

21 passengers killed, over 50 injured in Iran train crash

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

A train from Mashhad to Yazd, carrying 348 passengers and crew, has derailed in eastern Iran, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the desert city of Tabas, near Mazino station, today.

According to Iranian Red Crescent, at least 21 people have lost their lives and more than 50 were seriously hurt in the crash.

Some of the injured train passengers were in critical condition.

Six out of 11 train’s cars were seriously damaged in derailment.

Ten ambulances and three helicopters were dispatched to the crash scene along with dozens of rescuers.

Islamic Republic of Iran Railways issued a statement that said that the derailment happened when the train collided with an excavator.

According to the Governor of Tabas, rescue workers are still searching all train cars for injured or dead passengers.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

