160% more international visitors came to the US this year

25 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
5 min read
image courtesy of kalhh from Pixabay
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Total non-US resident international visitor volume to the United States of 5,210,752 increased 160.8% compared to July 2021.

International outbound travel volume (US citizen visitor departures) from the United States totaled 9,177,301 — a year-over-year increase of 63% and reaching 85% of July 2019 departures.

Data recently released by the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO) show that in July 2022:

International Arrivals to the United States

•             Total non-US resident international visitor volume to the United States of 5,210,752 increased 160.8% compared to July 2021 and rose to 67.6% of the pre-COVID total visitor volume reported for July 2019, up from the prior month’s 64.2%.

•             Overseas visitor volume to the United States of 2,589,898 increased 199.7% from July 2021.

The global travel reunion World Travel Market London is back! And you're invited. This is your chance to connect with fellow industry professionals, network peer-to-peer, learn valuable insights and achieve business success in just 3 days! Register to secure your place today! will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

•             July 2022 was the sixteenth consecutive month that total non-US resident international arrivals to the United States increased on a year-over-year (YOY) basis.

•             Of the top 20 tourist-generating countries to the United States, Colombia (with 89,385 visitors) and the Dominican Republic (with 45,460 visitors) were the only countries that reported a decrease in visitor volume in July 2022 compared to July 2021, with a -30.7% and -0.1% change respectively.

•             The largest number of international visitor arrivals were from Canada (1,467,348), Mexico (1,153,506), the United Kingdom (361,313), France (169,994) and Germany (163,675). Combined, these top 5 source markets accounted for 63.6% of total international arrivals.

International Departures from the United States

•             Total US citizen international visitor departures from the United States of 9,177,301 increased 63% compared to July 2021 and were 85% of total departures in pre-pandemic July 2019.

•             July 2022 was the sixteenth consecutive month that total US citizen international visitor departures from the United States increased on a year-over-year basis.

•             Mexico recorded the largest outbound visitor volume of 3,270,261 (35.6% of total departures for July and 42.8% year-to-date (YTD). Canada recorded a significant year-over-year increase of 1,263%.

•             Combined YTD, Mexico (19,228,305) and the Caribbean (5,578,944) accounted for 55.2% of total US citizen international visitor departures, down 2.3 percentage points from June 2022 YTD.

•             Europe YTD (8,570,790), the second largest outbound visitor volume, increased 375% YOY, accounting for 19.1% of all departures. This was up 0.8 percentage points from a 18.3% share in June 2022 YTD.

The ADIS/I-94 Visitor Arrivals Program, in cooperation with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), provides a count of visitor arrivals (Overseas+Canada+Mexico) to the United States (with stays of 1-night or more and visiting under certain visa types) and is used to calculate US travel and tourism exports.

The APIS/I-92 Program provides information on non-stop international air traffic between the United States and other countries. The data has been collected from the Department of Homeland Security – Customs and Border Protection’s Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) since July 2010. The APIS based “I-92” system provides air traffic data on the following parameters: number of passengers, by country, airport, scheduled or chartered, US Flag, foreign flag, citizens and non-citizens.

