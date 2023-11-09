15,000 Jamaica Hotel Workers Receive Global Certification

“Human capital is the heartbeat of a thriving tourism industry. With the successful certification of over 15,000 individuals through the Jamaica Centre for Tourism Innovation, we’ve fortified our nation’s dedication to nurturing and empowering our greatest asset. Investing in our people not only enhances their skills but also elevates the entire tourism sector’s capacity to deliver unparalleled experiences. They are the catalysts for sustainable growth and the soul of our hospitality – their development is our greatest investment,” said Jamaica Tourism Minister Bartlett.

Bartlett, who made this announcement at the World Travel Market’s Ministers’ Summit in London on November 6, 2023, emphasized the pivotal role of JCTI in Jamaica’s tourism industry, particularly in cultivating the skills and expertise of its workforce. The World Travel Market’s Minister’s Summit, executed in association with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), served as a platform for global Tourism Ministers to discuss the significance of training and development in the tourism sector.

“Jamaica has always been a thought leader in driving human capital development because our most important resource in tourism is our workers.”

“They are the ones who, through their high touch service and hospitality, have kept visitors returning at a 42% repeat rate and have become a core part of our growth strategy,” said Minister Bartlett.

Minister Bartlett commended JCTI for its pivotal role in achieving this milestone. Through its partners’ training and certification programs, JCTI has empowered high school students in fourteen colleges and tourism workers with specialized certification. Since 2017, the center has awarded over 15,000 certifications in crucial areas such as customer service, restaurant servers, and executive chefs, among others.

“If we train our young people, then they can be classified which will change the labor market arrangements to allow them to be rewarded based on merit and equity,” he added.

The World Travel Market, one of the largest tourism trade shows globally, facilitates £2.8 billion in industry deals. It features participation from around 5,000 exhibitors representing 182 countries and regions, with over 51,000 participants. The recognition of JCTI’s accomplishments at this esteemed event underscores the organization’s dedication to the human capital development strategy on which the sustainable development plans of the Ministry of Tourism rests.

JCTI continues to be a driving force behind the development of the tourism workforce, laying the foundation for a competitive, innovative, and equitable future in the sector.

SEEN IN IMAGE: Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (standing) successfully provided professional certification to over 15,000 individuals, bolstering the nation’s commitment to human capital development in the tourism sector. He was speaking at the World Travel Market’s Ministers’ Summit in London yesterday (November 6). WTM London is recognized as the most influential travel and tourism gathering globally. – image courtesy of Jamaica Tourism Ministry