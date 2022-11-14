140 FIFA Legends fly to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

140 FIFA Legends to take part in the FIFA Fans and Legends tournament to be held at the FIFA Fan Festival in Al Bidda Park.

Qatar Airways marks one week to go until FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and flies the Qatar National Football Team back home. The airline will also fly 140 FIFA Legends to take part in the FIFA Fans and Legends tournament to be held at the FIFA Fan Festival in Al Bidda Park.

The reigning AFC Asian Cup champions arrived in Doha after completing a training camp in Spain, fully prepared to participate for their first time in the FIFA World Cup. The Qatar National Football team will kick off its tournament play on 20 November in the opening match against Ecuador. The squad will also face other opponents in Group A, including Senegal and Netherlands.

FIFA is reaching all ticket holders with a chance to play for their national fan team in the FIFA Fan Tournament. Ticket holders are required to join Qatar Airways’ Frequent Flyer program Privilege Club, for a chance to win.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “This time next week, the first FIFA World Cup whistle will sound, marking the beginning of a truly extraordinary tournament that will be remembered for a lifetime. On behalf of the Qatar Airways Group, we are excited to welcome football fans on-board and at various key locations around the country.”

In time for the biggest sporting event in football, Qatar Airways has successfully completed the installation of a FIFA World Cup decal on 120 aircraft. The specially branded aircraft include 48 B777s, 31 B787s, 21 A320s, 12 A330s, and eight A380s. The airline also operates three specially branded Boeing 777 aircraft hand-painted in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ livery.

Qatar Airways has partnered with social media platform 433 ‘The Home of Football’ for the duration of the tournament and will be broadcasting content with football legends from an interactive studio situated in the Qatar Airways House, an invite-only venue located in the city.

The tournament will be held across eight world-class stadiums designed to invoke the symbols of Arabian culture. The Al Bayt Stadium will host the Opening Match with a capacity of 60,000 seats, while Lusail Stadium is set to host the Final Match of the tournament, with a capacity of 80,000 seats. The remaining stadiums, which include Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Education City Stadium, Stadium 974 and Al Thumama Stadium, will house 40,000 spectators.

