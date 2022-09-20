Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Australia Hotels & Resorts India Japan Maldives Quick News

14 new Marriott Luxury Hotels in Asia Pacific

35 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Add Comment
8 min read

 Marriott International, Inc. today announced it expects to open 14 additional luxury properties in the Asia Pacific by the end of 2023. The planned additions highlight the strategic growth of Marriott International’s luxury hotel portfolio in the region, where it currently operates 156 luxury properties.

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | | | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly