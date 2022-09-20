14 new Marriott Luxury Hotels in Asia Pacific

Marriott International, Inc. today announced it expects to open 14 additional luxury properties in the Asia Pacific by the end of 2023. The planned additions highlight the strategic growth of Marriott International’s luxury hotel portfolio in the region, where it currently operates 156 luxury properties.
