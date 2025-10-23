13.8 Billion Years of Life on Earth Explained At The New Natural History Museum, Abu Dhabi

The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi will open to the public on 22 November in Saadiyat Cultural District , marking a significant cultural milestone for the emirate and the wider region.

As the largest museum of its kind in the Middle East, it establishes a new global destination for science, nature, and education — inviting visitors to explore the story of life on Earth and reflect on the planet’s future.

Spanning 35,000 square metres, the museum offers an immersive journey through 13.8 billion years of natural history — from the Big Bang and the formation of the solar system to the evolution of life, including the rise and fall of dinosaurs and the diversity of today’s living world.

Icons of Deep Time

At the heart of the museum are three remarkable specimens — “travellers from deep time” — that embody the vast scope of natural history:

Saadiyat Cultural District Abu Dhabi Discover art, history and culture with a visit to Saadiyat Cultural District Abu Dhabi, home to world-class museums and cultural institutions.

Stan the Tyrannosaurus rex , one of the most complete T. rex fossils ever discovered, represents an apex predator that ruled Earth 67 million years ago.

, one of the most complete T. rex fossils ever discovered, represents an apex predator that ruled Earth 67 million years ago. A 25-metre female blue whale , the largest animal known to have lived, offers insight into marine evolution and the ongoing story of life in Earth’s oceans.

, the largest animal known to have lived, offers insight into marine evolution and the ongoing story of life in Earth’s oceans. The Murchison Meteorite, which contains 7-billion-year-old stardust — older than our Solar System — connects visitors to the very origins of our planet.

An Arabian Lens on Earth’s Story

The museum uniquely frames global natural history through an Arabian perspective, spotlighting the fauna, flora, and geological heritage of the region. Among the most significant local discoveries showcased is the Stegotetrabelodon emiratus, an extinct species of elephant that once roamed Abu Dhabi’s ancient landscapes — notable for having tusks in both its upper and lower jaws, a feature absent in modern elephants.

A Vision for Science and Sustainability

H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, commented:

“The opening of the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi marks a major milestone in our journey to shape the emirate’s cultural landscape. The museum offers an immersive look at the story of life on Earth, framed for the first time through an Arabian lens. Its research and educational institution supports scientific knowledge across zoology, palaeontology, marine biology, molecular research and earth sciences. By fostering engagement with the natural sciences, the museum will inspire future generations and contribute to a more sustainable future.” Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi issues statement on UAE’s Unified Tourism Identity Strategy

Part of a Thriving Cultural District

The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi joins a world-class community of institutions in the Saadiyat Cultural District, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, and the forthcoming Zayed National Museum and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Together, they reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global centre for art, culture, science, and education.