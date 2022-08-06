12 Polish tourists killed, 31 injured in Croatia tour bus crash

Eleven deaths have been reported initially, but according to Croatian Interior Minister, one more person died later in hospital

12 Polish tourists have lost their lives after their tour bus swerved off a road between Jarek Bisaski and Podvorec in Croatia today.

Eleven deaths have been reported initially, but according to Croatian Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic, one more person died later in hospital.

31 tourists survived the crash but were all hospitalized with injuries sustained in the accident. Some of them are in critical condition and fighting for their lives, the hospital officials said.

“We have 43 injured people, 12 of them deceased,” Maja Grba-Bujević, the director of the Croatian Emergency Medicare Institute said.

According to Poland’s Foreign Ministry, all passengers on the bus were adult Polish citizens.

The bus with Polish tour group was travelling to Medjugorje, a Catholic Shrine in Bosnia, when it veered off the road at about 05:40 local time (04:50 GMT).

The accident happened on the A4 road between Jarek Bisaski and Podvorec, north-east of Croatia’s northwestern capital city of Zagreb.

Police, firefighters and medical teams were deployed to the site of the accident.

An investigation into the cause of the accident was under way.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, adding in a post on Twitter that emergency services were doing all they could to help.

Polish and Croatian media reported that two Polish ministers are traveling to Croatia in the wake of the incident.