12 People Wounded in Hamburg Train Station Terror Attack

Emergency services reported that some of the injured were in critical condition due to the stabbing, although the precise number of those affected remains uncertain.

At least 12 people were wounded in a knife attack at the main station in Hamburg, Germany today. The attack occurred during the peak of the rush hour at the end of the workweek.

At approximately 6:30 PM (1600 GMT), Hamburg police reported via X that they were conducting a significant operation at the main train station in the country’s second-largest city.

In their followup post, police stated: “A person injured several individuals with a knife at the main train station” had been apprehended.

A representative from the Hamburg fire department reported that 12 people sustained injuries during the attack.

According to the department’s spokesperson, among those injured, “six individuals were reported to have life-threatening injuries.”

Police announced the arrest of a 39-year-old female suspect believed to have “acted independently.”

According to the law enforcement officers, investigation into the incident was “progressing rapidly”, although they did not provide any information regarding a potential motive.

According to Bild, several victims of the attack were receiving treatment on waiting trains at the station.

Deutsche Bahn, the German rail operator, announced on X that four platforms at the station had been shut down.

Deutsche Bahn further stated in a post on X that the incident would result in “delays and diversions in long-distance services.”