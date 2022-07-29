11 tourists killed when train rams tour bus in Bangladesh

Even though the gateman on duty had lowered the bar at the railroad crossing, the tour bus ignored the signal pushed through it

Eleven people died and four were wounded in a collision between a tourist bus and a train at a railroad crossing in southeast Bangladesh today.

According to Officer-in-Charge at local Mirsharai police station, the accident happened at Bangladesh’s Chattogram district, about 150 miles southeast of the country’s capital Dhaka.

The collision took place near the entrance to the Borotakia Station in Mirsharai around 1:40 pm local time, today, according to Eastern Railway official.

One of the tour bus passengers survived and escaped unscathed after being hit by the train, local official said.

Apparently, the train, en route to seaport city Chattogram from Dhaka, rammed into the tourist bus at a railroad crossing.

“All the 11 dead, including the driver, were in the bus,” said the police official, adding that all of them were tourists on their way to the Khoiyachora waterfall in Mirsharai area in the Chattogram district.

The tour bus had entered the rail track ignoring signal, a railway official said. Even though the gateman on duty had lowered the bar at the railroad crossing, the tour bus ignored the signal pushed through it.

The tour bus was dragged a short distance by the train before it stopped, the official said