Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Bangladesh Breaking Travel News Business Travel News People Rail Travel Responsible Safety Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News

11 tourists killed when train rams tour bus in Bangladesh

13 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
3 min read
11 people killed when train rams tour bus in Bangladesh
11 people killed when train rams tour bus in Bangladesh
Written by Harry Johnson

Even though the gateman on duty had lowered the bar at the railroad crossing, the tour bus ignored the signal pushed through it

Eleven people died and four were wounded in a collision between a tourist bus and a train at a railroad crossing in southeast Bangladesh today.

According to Officer-in-Charge at local Mirsharai police station, the accident happened at Bangladesh’s Chattogram district, about 150 miles southeast of the country’s capital Dhaka.

The collision took place near the entrance to the Borotakia Station in Mirsharai around 1:40 pm local time, today, according to Eastern Railway official.

One of the tour bus passengers survived and escaped unscathed after being hit by the train, local official said.

Apparently, the train, en route to seaport city Chattogram from Dhaka, rammed into the tourist bus at a railroad crossing.

“All the 11 dead, including the driver, were in the bus,” said the police official, adding that all of them were tourists on their way to the Khoiyachora waterfall in Mirsharai area in the Chattogram district.

The tour bus had entered the rail track ignoring signal, a railway official said. Even though the gateman on duty had lowered the bar at the railroad crossing, the tour bus ignored the signal pushed through it.

The tour bus was dragged a short distance by the train before it stopped, the official said 

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: |

You may also like

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment

Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly