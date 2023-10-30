11 New Winter Airline Routes from Heathrow

London’s Heathrow announced the opening of 11 new airline winter routes this year – including the UK’s only direct connection to Peru, more flights to ski destinations globally than any other UK airport and more competition on popular destinations like Dubai and the Maldives.

During this year’s winter season which officially started 29 October, Heathrow passengers have more choice than ever before with the UK’s hub recently named the world’s most connected airport serving 239 destinations in 89 countries. Whether the travelers are looking for some winter sun in Dubai, or to discover a hidden gem in Turkmenistan, there really is something new for everyone to explore.

Heathrow now offers more winter sun options to destinations such as the Maldives and Turks and Caicos Islands. With more global ski destinations on offer than any other UK airport, Heathrow passengers can enjoy even more choice this winter, with additions such as Turin and Salzburg. Airport’s expanding route network also opens new opportunities for British travelers and businesses, with direct connections to Ashgabat and Lima.