100-Year-Old Dancer Performed at World Tourism Network Summit in Bali

TIME 2023, the first global tourism Summit today opened in Bali, Indonesia,

An impressive lineup of international speakers united in recognizing the importance of Small and Medium Sized Businesses in the global travel and tourism industry to working together and inviting the public sector and key industries to join the dialogue.

An equally impressive presence of media ready to learn more about the World Tourism Network and SMEs in travel and tourism had many questions

A Bali cultural dance performance included a dancer 100 years old performing with her granddaughter and great-granddaughter.

The Hon Sandiaga Uno, the Minister of Tourism for Indonesia along with other representatives of the government in Jakarta, joined tourism and government officials in Bal, such as the Chief of Marketing for Bali Ida Ayu Indah Yustikarni, SS. to welcome WTN delegates from around the globe.

WTN Chairman Juergen Steinmetz, President Dr. Taleb Rifai, and VP Alain St. Ange explained the history, activities, and objectives of the World Tourism Network.

St.Ange launched his new book entitled “My Live”

Professor Geoffrey Lipman warned about climate change and introduced initiatives taking Bali as a study.

Dr. Tarlow discussed safety, security, and tourism police training.

Dr. Aleksandra Gardasevic gave the Montenegro perspective from the standpoint of a small European Country relying on Tourism.

Alain St. Ange, the former minister of Tourism for Seychelles brought the island nation’s view to the issue.

Education and the involvement of young people in tourism were explained by Tanja Milhalic, School of Business and Economics for the University of Ljubljana, in Slovenia.

Dr. Jens Thraenhart gave a detailed view of many issues relevant to SMEs. Equally detailed were views presented by Dr. Birgit Trauer from Australia on cultural issues.

Dr. Birgit Trauer was awarded the Tourism Hero Title at the Gala Dinner after delegates were treated to spectacular Balinese entertainment and a performance by Australian platinum Record-Star Alston Koch.

Cuthbert Ncube, Chair of the African Tourism Board addressed the audience by video.

Mudi Astuti, the WTN Chapter Chairman for Indonesia received praise and thanks for organizing the summit.

Every discussion at WTN will be continued as a special interest group, followed up, commented and watched throughout the year. World Tourism Network is about advocacy, action, and generating business.

On Saturday the Bali perspective will be discussed.

World Tourism Network is the long overdue voice for SMEs in travel and tourism. Membership starts from $9.99