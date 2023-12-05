10 New Viking Longships for Viking Europe Fleet in 2025 and 2026

Viking announced that it will add 10 more Viking Longships to its river fleet in the coming years. To meet high demand for European river voyages, eight of the new ships will sail on the Rhine, Main, and Danube rivers, while two will join the fleet on the Seine River. This order includes one Viking Longship for the Seine River, which was announced in February 2023.

Five ships will be delivered in 2025, with the remaining five to be delivered in 2026. A keel laying ceremony was held at Neptun Werft shipyard in Rostock, Germany, to mark the start of construction for all 10 ships. This shipyard has been building all Viking Longships since their debut in 2012.

Viking dominates the river cruise industry with over 80 river ships, capturing more than half of the North American market. The company’s leading fleet primarily consists of award-winning Viking Longships, which can accommodate no more than 190 guests. These ships boast an ingenious patented design, providing ample stateroom options, a groundbreaking indoor/outdoor Aquavit Terrace, and the iconic Scandinavian aesthetic that defines Viking. Not only do the new vessels incorporate a hybrid propulsion system with batteries, but they are also equipped for shore power, reducing fuel consumption during port stays. The ships further enhance their energy efficiency with the installation of onboard solar panels.

The company has reached another important milestone with today’s announcement. In the previous month, Viking marked a significant event with the unveiling of the Viking Vela, its latest ocean ship set to launch in December 2024. Additionally, they revealed plans for a new ship, the Viking Tonle, which will sail on the Mekong River in 2025.