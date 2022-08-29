From Alaska to Alabama, you can explore just about every climate and landscape as the country is packed with natural beauty

Whether you are searching for lush green parks, breathtaking mountains, or idyllic coastlines, you can find it all in the USA.

From Alaska to Alabama, you can explore just about every climate and landscape as the country is packed with natural beauty.

Travel industry experts wanted to help you find your next holiday destination, so they have explored a range of factors such as the number of mountains, natural lakes and waterfalls to reveal the USA’s most naturally beautiful states.

The Top 10 most naturally beautiful states in the USA

Washington – State Beauty Score /10 – 9.29 California – State Beauty Score /10 – 8.64 Alaska – State Beauty Score /10 – 7.89 Oregon – State Beauty Score /10 – 7.79 Hawaii – State Beauty Score /10 – 6.97 Montana – State Beauty Score /10 – 6.87 Wyoming – State Beauty Score /10 – 6.6 Colorado – State Beauty Score /10 – 6.36 North Carolina – State Beauty Score /10 – 6.26 New York – State Beauty Score /10 – 6.12

Washington, known as the Evergreen State, takes top spot on the list. The picturesque state has an astounding 3,132 waterfalls, the most out of any state in the US. Whilst the state’s western side is mountainous, the eastern parts have wildly different climates with arid deserts and semiarid steppe.

In second place, with a beauty score of 8.64, is California. Despite being densely populated, the state has immense geographical diversity, with stunning coastline, sprawling forests, snow-capped mountains, and even dry deserts. It is home to some of the most famous natural sites such as Yosemite National Park, Lake Tahoe, and Mount Shasta.

Alaska takes the third position in the rankings and due to being so large with such little population, the state has plenty of untouched natural beauty to explore. Alaska also includes a number of small islands, each with its own beauty and charm.

Further Study Insights: