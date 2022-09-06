Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

10 best US dating cities with 3,000 nightlife venues between them

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Dating is a very important part of the single lifestyle, whether the singles are on the quest for a lifetime partner, or just trying to have some noncommittal fun.

While there are endless different ways, shapes, forms and ideas for people to choose from, the most common ones include going for a night out.

There are some famous romantic locations in all major cities all over the world, from the Rome to Tokyo and from Miami to London.

But what are the best US cities to go on a date?

Dating apps nowadays offer features where users can change their location to one more desirable.

But where should Americans be setting their location?

New research has revealed the top 10 cities in the US with the most nightlife venues to visit for a date night and New York takes the top spot, with 780 venues across the city.

The experts have narrowed down the best US cities for a date, taking into account the number of restaurants, nightlife venues, romantic places, and date idea searches per city, to award an overall dating score. 

10 US cities with the highest number of nightlife venues

RankCityOverall Dating ScoreNumber of Nightlife VenuesNightlife Venues per sq MileDate Idea Searches
1New York7.867802.608,980
2Chicago8.784632.0342,500
3Las Vegas8.574052.8615,300
4Los Angeles7.763290.7044,100
5San Francisco9.443256.9321,900
6San Diego7.352200.6831,800
7Austin6.582190.6824,500
8Houston5.462110.3347,400
9Seattle8.731792.1424,500
10Portland7.661771.3312,660

The research also revealed the following:

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

