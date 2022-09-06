10 best US dating cities with 3,000 nightlife venues between them

While there are endless different ways, shapes, forms and ideas for people to choose from, the most common ones include going for a night out

Dating is a very important part of the single lifestyle, whether the singles are on the quest for a lifetime partner, or just trying to have some noncommittal fun.

There are some famous romantic locations in all major cities all over the world, from the Rome to Tokyo and from Miami to London.

But what are the best US cities to go on a date?

Dating apps nowadays offer features where users can change their location to one more desirable.

But where should Americans be setting their location?

New research has revealed the top 10 cities in the US with the most nightlife venues to visit for a date night and New York takes the top spot, with 780 venues across the city.

The experts have narrowed down the best US cities for a date, taking into account the number of restaurants, nightlife venues, romantic places, and date idea searches per city, to award an overall dating score.

10 US cities with the highest number of nightlife venues

Rank City Overall Dating Score Number of Nightlife Venues Nightlife Venues per sq Mile Date Idea Searches 1 New York 7.86 780 2.60 8,980 2 Chicago 8.78 463 2.03 42,500 3 Las Vegas 8.57 405 2.86 15,300 4 Los Angeles 7.76 329 0.70 44,100 5 San Francisco 9.44 325 6.93 21,900 6 San Diego 7.35 220 0.68 31,800 7 Austin 6.58 219 0.68 24,500 8 Houston 5.46 211 0.33 47,400 9 Seattle 8.73 179 2.14 24,500 10 Portland 7.66 177 1.33 12,660

The research also revealed the following: