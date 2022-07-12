1 Hotels brand opens new property in Nashville

1 Less Thing program enables guests to leave behind gently used clothing items for 1 Hotel to donate to local organizations in need

1 Hotels, the sustainable luxury lifestyle hotel brand founded by hospitality visionary Barry Sternlicht, today announced the opening of 1 Hotel Nashville, the famed musical and cultural hub’s most consciously cultivated urban oasis and the 8th hotel in the global fleet.

Nestled in the heart of downtown Nashville, directly across from the Music City Center and within walking distance of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the property’s 215 rooms, including 37 suites with expansive city and skyline views, offer a level of service and comfort unrivaled in the region. A verdant ivy-covered façade and native landscaping evoke nearby natural attractions, from the bustle of the Cumberland River to the Smoky Mountains and the Natchez Trace.

“With the opening of 1 Hotel Nashville, we celebrate our brand’s entry into this dynamic and culturally rich region,” said Barry Sternlicht, 1 Hotels Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Starwood Capital Group. “We’re excited to bring a tangible demonstration of our overarching mission, vision and purpose — including a commitment to luxury sustainability, communities, holistic health and wellness, and natural design — to an iconic city, admired for its positive energy, devotion to live music, down-home hospitality, festive food and family fun.”